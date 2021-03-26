UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dredging In Suez Canal Blocked By Giant Cargo Ship 87% Completed - Canal Authority Head

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Dredging in Suez Canal Blocked by Giant Cargo Ship 87% Completed - Canal Authority Head

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The dredging work in the Suez Canal, where the giant container ship Ever Given has been stranded for three days, is 87 percent completed, Osama Mounier Mohamed Rabie, the Suez Canal Authority's chairman, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Gulf Agency Company (GAC), the leading shipping and logistics company operating the canal, said that efforts to move the grounded vessel were still underway. The operation involves dredgers and more than eight powerful tugboats assisted by other local authorities.

"The dredging work with the use of dredgers around the container ship Ever Given is completed by 87 percent, about 17,000 cubic meters [600,349 cubic feet] of sand have been extracted," Rabie said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

It is expected that after the completion of the dredging, attempts will be resumed to remove the ship with the help of tugs, the statement added.

The 224,000-tonne Ever Given was grounded in the Suez Canal on Tuesday morning, completely blocking the traffic along the waterway one of the world's busiest trade routes and reportedly delaying 20 ships carrying cargo ranging from oil to consumer goods.

The incident reportedly prompted global shipping companies that are considering re-routing, as freeing the canal may take weeks, to turn to the US Navy to inquire about security in the region, infamous for piracy.

Related Topics

World Company Oil Traffic Suez May From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

3 minutes ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

57 minutes ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

2 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

2 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

2 hours ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.