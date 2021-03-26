Dredging in Suez Canal Blocked by Giant Cargo Ship 87% Completed - Canal Authority Head

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The dredging work in the Suez Canal, where the giant container ship Ever Given has been stranded for three days, is 87 percent completed, Osama Mounier Mohamed Rabie, the Suez Canal Authority's chairman, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Gulf Agency Company (GAC), the leading shipping and logistics company operating the canal, said that efforts to move the grounded vessel were still underway. The operation involves dredgers and more than eight powerful tugboats assisted by other local authorities.

"The dredging work with the use of dredgers around the container ship Ever Given is completed by 87 percent, about 17,000 cubic meters [600,349 cubic feet] of sand have been extracted," Rabie said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

It is expected that after the completion of the dredging, attempts will be resumed to remove the ship with the help of tugs, the statement added.

The 224,000-tonne Ever Given was grounded in the Suez Canal on Tuesday morning, completely blocking the traffic along the waterway one of the world's busiest trade routes and reportedly delaying 20 ships carrying cargo ranging from oil to consumer goods.

The incident reportedly prompted global shipping companies that are considering re-routing, as freeing the canal may take weeks, to turn to the US Navy to inquire about security in the region, infamous for piracy.