Dresden Gunman Responsible For Hostage Incident Dies From Wounds - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Dresden Gunman Responsible for Hostage Incident Dies From Wounds - Police

The gunman, who is responsible for Saturday's hostage-taking incident in the center of Dresden, has died from wounds, police said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The gunman, who is responsible for Saturday's hostage-taking incident in the center of Dresden, has died from wounds, police said.

Earlier on Saturday, media reported that police cordoned off downtown Dresden after a man opened fire and killed one person in the office of Radio Dresden.

The perpetrator than fled towards the Altmarkt-Galerie mall in city center, barricading in a drugstore and taking hostages. Police launched an operation and released two hostages unharmed.�

"During the operation, the suspect died. During the seizure and the release of the hostages, the 40-year-old suffered fatal injuries," the police said on Twitter.

According to the police, the circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.

