Dresden Museum Confirms Theft Of Jewel-Encrusted Items Worth About $1.1Bln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

Dresden Museum Confirms Theft of Jewel-Encrusted Items Worth About $1.1Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The press service of the Dresden State Art Collections confirmed on Wednesday that the thieves had stolen more than 10 items reportedly estimated at 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion), including a 49-carat Dresden White diamond, from the famous GrÃ¼nes GewÃ¶lbe (Green Vault) state museum.

Early on Monday, the museum's jewelry room was raided by a well-organized gang of thieves who snatched jewels from three priceless diamond sets in what has been promptly dubbed in media as the largest art theft in history.

A special commission is currently working in Dresden to investigate the case, while the perpetrators are still on the loose.

"The thieves stole 11 items and individual parts of two additional pieces, as well as a collection of buttons," the Green Vault museum said in a statement posted on its website.

According to the list of stolen jewelry, the heist haul included a decorative shoulder piece containing the famous 49-carat Dresden White diamond and other large diamonds weighing 39.5 carats and 21 carats.

The theft occurred early on Monday. Despite the fact that the police arrived at the scene within a few minutes after receiving a signal from the on-duty desk at the museum, who saw the criminals through a surveillance camera, no one was detained. A special commission is currently working in Dresden to investigate the case.

The Dresden white is one of the most precious jewels in the collection of former Saxon ruler August the Strong.

