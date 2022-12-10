UrduPoint.com

Dresden Police Detain Gunman, Release Hostages - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The suspect who opened fire earlier on Saturday in downtown Dresden has been detained, German media reported, citing police.

Earlier in the day, media reported that police cordoned off downtown Dresden after a man opened fire and killed one person in the office of Radio Dresden.

The perpetrator than fled towards the Altmarkt-Galerie mall in city center, barricading in a drugstore and taking hostages.

According to the German magazine Focus, the hostage situation is over and the wounded suspect taken into custody. 

Later in the day, Dresden police said that the two hostages were released unharmed.

During searches in the suspect's premises, police found the body of the gunman's mother.

