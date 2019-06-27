UrduPoint.com
Dresden Prosecution Detains Bosnian Citizen Over Involvement In Paris 2015 Attacks

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 02:35 PM

The Dresden prosecution announced in statement on Thursday it had detained a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina who was suspected of being involved in terrorist attacks that hit Paris in 2015

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Dresden prosecution announced in statement on Thursday it had detained a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina who was suspected of being involved in terrorist attacks that hit Paris in 2015.

The suspect attracted the attention of the Saxon law enforcement over involvement in an arms smuggling case.

According to the Dresden prosecution, the man is already wanted in Belgium under a European arrest warrant over involvement in terrorist activities and the attacks that struck Paris in 2015.

The suspect is currently in detention and the state prosecution of Saxony-Anhalt is working on his extradition to Belgium.

Paris and its suburb of Saint Denis suffered several coordinated attacks on November 13, 2015. Several mass shootings and bombings at the Stade de France stadium, cafes, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall claimed the lives of 130 people and injured over 400 others.

