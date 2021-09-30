MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Albertinum modern art museum in the German city of Dresden welcomes the public to visit an exhibition called "Dreams of Freedom: Romanticism in Russia and Germany" hailing from Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

During the opening ceremony, the organizers noted the importance of building "cultural bridges" between the Russian and German societies.

The project is the first exhibition to present masterpieces from Russia and Germany together, and was organized in cooperation between Russia's State Tretyakov Gallery and Dresden State Art Collections.

The exhibition includes outstanding masterpieces by Caspar David Friedrich, Alexey Gavrilovich Venetsianov, Carl Gustav Carus and Alexander Andreyevich Ivanov. In total, the exhibition features more than 140 paintings, including those provided by museums in Russia and Germany, in particular the State Hermitage Museum, the State Russian Museum, the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, Berlin National Gallery, The Hamburger Kunsthalle art museum, and the Novalis-Museum.