Drifting Mega-iceberg Could Threaten Remote Baby Penguins
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The world's largest iceberg -- a behemoth more than twice the size of London -- is drifting towards a remote island where scientists say it could run aground and threaten baby penguins and seals.
The gigantic wall of ice is moving slowly from Antarctica on a potential collision course with South Georgia, a crucial wildlife breeding ground.
Satellite imagery suggested that unlike previous "megabergs" this rogue was not crumbling into smaller chunks as it plodded through the Southern Ocean, Andrew Meijers, a physical oceanographer at the British Antarctic Survey, told AFP on Friday.
He said predicting its exact course was difficult but prevailing currents suggested the colossus would reach the shallow continental shelf around South Georgia in two to four weeks.
But what might happen next is anyone's guess, he said.
It could avoid the shelf and get carried into open water beyond South Georgia, a British overseas territory some 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) east of the Falkland Islands.
Or it could strike the sloping bottom and get stuck for months or break up into pieces.
Meijers said this scenario could seriously impede seals and penguins trying to feed and raise their young on the island.
"Icebergs have grounded there in the past and that has caused significant mortality to penguin chicks and seal pups," he said.
