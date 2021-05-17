UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drilling Barge Torn Off Anchor As Severe Storm Lashes West India - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:28 PM

Drilling Barge Torn Off Anchor as Severe Storm Lashes West India - Reports

A drilling barge off Mumbai was torn off its anchor and drifted into the Arabian Sea on Monday as a severe storm continued to batter India's western coast, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) A drilling barge off Mumbai was torn off its anchor and drifted into the Arabian Sea on Monday as a severe storm continued to batter India's western coast, media said.

The barge with 261 people was promptly located and "steadied," a spokesperson for the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation told the PTI news agency.

Cyclonic storm Tauktae has been designated as "extremely severe" by the Indian Meteorological Department. It is expected to make landfall at between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. (14:30-17:30 GMT).

The storm has been moving northwards at a speed of 15 kilometers (9 miles) per hour.

Winds are forecast to pick up during the night to a maximum sustained speed of 155-165 km per hour, with gusts of 185 km per hour.

At least two people have died in the state of Maharashtra. The state authorities said one person died in a rain-related incident and a sailor drowned when his boat capsized. Seven other sailors are missing.

Strong winds have felled trees in Maharashtra's main city of Mumbai, disrupting train services and shutting the Mumbai international airport. Coastal areas have been flooded.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Storm Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Oil Died Gas Media Airport P

Recent Stories

5th IALC discusses &#039;Teaching and Learning Ara ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Police thwarts 115 kg-drug smuggling attem ..

11 minutes ago

Global Village will return with Season 26 in Octob ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host 1st World Utilities Congress

11 minutes ago

Emirates and flydubai codeshare to provide more op ..

26 minutes ago

Man dies in road accident in Quetta

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.