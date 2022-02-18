UrduPoint.com

Drills, Ballistic Missiles' Training Launches Held Regularly, Should Not Alarm - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 03:47 PM

Drills, Ballistic Missiles' Training Launches Held Regularly, Should Not Alarm - Kremlin

Military drills and training launches of ballistic missiles take place regularly and should not cause concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Military drills and training launches of ballistic missiles take place regularly and should not cause concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the defense ministry announced that Russia would hold planned exercises of the strategic deterrence forces under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 19, with the launches of ballistic and cruise missiles.

"Exercises and training launches of ballistic missiles are such a training process, quite regular, it is preceded by a whole series of notifications to various countries through various channels.

All this is clearly regulated, and no one has any questions, fears, nothing, because everyone is notified in advance," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about the possibility of escalating tension in connection with the exercises of the Russian troops, he said that all exercises taking place on the territory of Russia are absolutely transparent.

"Putin, most likely, will be in the situation center. Such exercises, even such training launches, are impossible without the head of state," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin February All

Recent Stories

IWMB rolls out guided tours in Leopard Preserve Zo ..

IWMB rolls out guided tours in Leopard Preserve Zone

4 minutes ago
 Situation in Donbas Very Alarming - Kremlin

Situation in Donbas Very Alarming - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 Number of Russian troops around Ukraine now 149,00 ..

Number of Russian troops around Ukraine now 149,000: Kyiv

7 minutes ago
 Transgender US swimmer wins Ivy League 500-yard wo ..

Transgender US swimmer wins Ivy League 500-yard women's freestyle

8 minutes ago
 Draghi's Visit to Russia Being Coordinated Via Dip ..

Draghi's Visit to Russia Being Coordinated Via Diplomatic Channels - Kremlin

8 minutes ago
 Nissanka makes 46 but Sri Lanka slump to 139-8 in ..

Nissanka makes 46 but Sri Lanka slump to 139-8 in 4th T20 against Australia

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>