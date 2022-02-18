Drills, Ballistic Missiles' Training Launches Held Regularly, Should Not Alarm - Kremlin

Military drills and training launches of ballistic missiles take place regularly and should not cause concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Military drills and training launches of ballistic missiles take place regularly and should not cause concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the defense ministry announced that Russia would hold planned exercises of the strategic deterrence forces under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 19, with the launches of ballistic and cruise missiles.

"Exercises and training launches of ballistic missiles are such a training process, quite regular, it is preceded by a whole series of notifications to various countries through various channels.

All this is clearly regulated, and no one has any questions, fears, nothing, because everyone is notified in advance," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about the possibility of escalating tension in connection with the exercises of the Russian troops, he said that all exercises taking place on the territory of Russia are absolutely transparent.

"Putin, most likely, will be in the situation center. Such exercises, even such training launches, are impossible without the head of state," Peskov added.