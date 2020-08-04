UrduPoint.com
Drills Involving Iskander Systems To Be Held In Russia's Astrakhan Region - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:15 PM

Drills Involving Iskander Systems to Be Held in Russia's Astrakhan Region - Ministry

Military exercises involving missile units, Iskander missile systems and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) will be held in Russia's southern Astrakhan region this week, and Russian military officers and generals will be present during the drills, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

"At the training ground in the Astrakhan region, exercises will be held with missile units and artillery to conduct a massive missile strike with the Iskander system, as well as launch rockets from the Tornado-S MLRS," the ministry said.

The drills are aimed at examining the experience of using and operating modern artillery weapons.

The exercise will be held under the leadership of Mikhail Matveevsky, the chief of the Russian Ground Forces' Rocket Troops and Artillery. High-ranking military officials, including generals, will observe the drills, the defense ministry added.

