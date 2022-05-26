UrduPoint.com

Drills Of Russian, Chinese Air Forces Aimed At Strengthening Regional Security - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Drills of Russian, Chinese Air Forces Aimed at Strengthening Regional Security - Lavrov

The joint drills conducted by the air forces of Russia and China are aimed at strengthening regional security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The joint drills conducted by the air forces of Russia and China are aimed at strengthening regional security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"This is a continuation of our cooperation aimed at strengthening security in this region, complementing regular military activities: exercises, training held for anti-terrorist purposes, strengthening the security of our common borders within the framework of the SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," Lavrov told RT Arabic.

Related Topics

Russia China Shanghai Cooperation Organization Arab

Recent Stories

Two suicides spark alarm in Hyderabad

Two suicides spark alarm in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court orders DPOs to release detenues

Lahore High Court orders DPOs to release detenues

3 minutes ago
 NATO to Exclude Russia From Its Strategic Partners ..

NATO to Exclude Russia From Its Strategic Partners in New Concept Document - Sto ..

3 minutes ago
 UK's Digital Regulator Launches Probe Into Google' ..

UK's Digital Regulator Launches Probe Into Google's Unfair Competitive Policy

3 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer of officers

Govt notifies transfer of officers

3 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Conditions on Resumption of Talks With ..

Zelenskyy's Conditions on Resumption of Talks With Russia 'Not Serious' - Lavrov

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.