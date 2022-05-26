- Home
- World
- News
- Drills of Russian, Chinese Air Forces Aimed at Strengthening Regional Security - Lavrov
Drills Of Russian, Chinese Air Forces Aimed At Strengthening Regional Security - Lavrov
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 11:32 PM
The joint drills conducted by the air forces of Russia and China are aimed at strengthening regional security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The joint drills conducted by the air forces of Russia and China are aimed at strengthening regional security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.
"This is a continuation of our cooperation aimed at strengthening security in this region, complementing regular military activities: exercises, training held for anti-terrorist purposes, strengthening the security of our common borders within the framework of the SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," Lavrov told RT Arabic.