Drills of Russian, Chinese Air Forces Aimed at Strengthening Regional Security - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The joint drills conducted by the air forces of Russia and China are aimed at strengthening regional security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"This is a continuation of our cooperation aimed at strengthening security in this region, complementing regular military activities: exercises, training held for anti-terrorist purposes, strengthening the security of our common borders within the framework of the SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," Lavrov told RT Arabic.