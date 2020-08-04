UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drinks Giant Diageo Posts Hefty Drop In Annual Profits

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Drinks giant Diageo posts hefty drop in annual profits

British drinks group Diageo, the maker of Guinness stout and Smirnoff vodka, on Tuesday said fallout from the coronavirus pandemic cut its annual profits by more than half

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :British drinks group Diageo, the maker of Guinness stout and Smirnoff vodka, on Tuesday said fallout from the coronavirus pandemic cut its annual profits by more than half.

Diageo, which produces also Baileys liqueur and Johnnie Walker whisky, said profit after tax slid to 1.4 billion ($1.8 billion, 1.5 billion Euros) in the 12 months to June 30.

That compared with net profit of 3.16 billion one year earlier.

"After good, consistent performance in the first half... the outbreak of COVID-19 presented significant challenges for our business, impacting the full year performance," chief executive Ivan Menezes said in the earnings statement.

Diageo was the biggest faller on London's FTSE 100 index in morning trade, with its share price down 5.5 percent at 27.22.

"Sometimes seen as having defensive qualities, alcoholic drinks maker Diageo was nursing a pretty nasty COVID-19-linked hangover this morning as it published a disappointing set of full year results," noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"People may have enjoyed the distraction of a drink at home amid the difficult times of the last few months but this wasn't nearly enough to compensate for the hit associated with sales in pubs, restaurants and bars or at big sporting events or music festivals," he added.

Annual sales dropped nine percent to 11.75 billion.

It meanwhile booked an impairment charge of 1.3 billion -- reflecting the impact of COVID-19 and challenging trading conditions in parts of Asia and Africa.

Mirroring other distilleries during the pandemic, Diageo has supplied alcohol to make anti-bacterial hand sanitiser to boost stocks worldwide.

Related Topics

Africa Music Business London Price May June Stocks From Share Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

8 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

13 minutes ago

HRW slams imposition of curfew in Occupied Kashmir

16 minutes ago

Cengiz Coskun says he received many marriage propo ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Government, UN75 launch ‘Future Possibilitie ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.