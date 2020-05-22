Drive for Open Skies Treaty Breakup Questions US Negotiability - Russian Foreign Ministry

The destructive actions of the United States toward the Open Skies Treaty call into question Washington's negotiability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The destructive actions of the United States toward the Open Skies Treaty call into question Washington's negotiability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The destructive policy of scrapping the Open Skies Treaty calls into question Washington's negotiability and consistency. This causes serious concern even for this country's allies," the ministry said in a statement.

In response to US claims under the Open Skies Treaty, Moscow recommends Washington to announce the entire list of Russian facilities that it had been surveying in recent years, it said.

"We have already answered the claims voiced by the US side [under the Open Skies Treaty] dozens of times � both publicly and in various diplomatic formats (in the Open Skies Consultative Commission, in bilateral contacts)," the ministry said.

However, as the ministry noted, the US leadership's fresh statements to withdraw from this treaty included a new accusation that Russia had allegedly used information on critical infrastructure obtained in the course of the implementation of the treaty in the US and Europe to target its high-precision weapons.

"And this is stated by the party, which from the very beginning insisted on opening the entire territory of the state party (first of all, of course, the Soviet Union, and then Russia) for observation flights. We recommend Washington to announce the entire list of Russian facilities that they have been surveying in recent years," the ministry said.

Moscow will build its further course on the Open Skies Treaty based on national security interests and interacting with allies, it said.