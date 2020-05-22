UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drive For Open Skies Treaty Breakup Questions US Negotiability - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:31 PM

Drive for Open Skies Treaty Breakup Questions US Negotiability - Russian Foreign Ministry

The destructive actions of the United States toward the Open Skies Treaty call into question Washington's negotiability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The destructive actions of the United States toward the Open Skies Treaty call into question Washington's negotiability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The destructive policy of scrapping the Open Skies Treaty calls into question Washington's negotiability and consistency. This causes serious concern even for this country's allies," the ministry said in a statement.

In response to US claims under the Open Skies Treaty, Moscow recommends Washington to announce the entire list of Russian facilities that it had been surveying in recent years, it said.

"We have already answered the claims voiced by the US side [under the Open Skies Treaty] dozens of times � both publicly and in various diplomatic formats (in the Open Skies Consultative Commission, in bilateral contacts)," the ministry said.

However, as the ministry noted, the US leadership's fresh statements to withdraw from this treaty included a new accusation that Russia had allegedly used information on critical infrastructure obtained in the course of the implementation of the treaty in the US and Europe to target its high-precision weapons.

"And this is stated by the party, which from the very beginning insisted on opening the entire territory of the state party (first of all, of course, the Soviet Union, and then Russia) for observation flights. We recommend Washington to announce the entire list of Russian facilities that they have been surveying in recent years," the ministry said.

Moscow will build its further course on the Open Skies Treaty based on national security interests and interacting with allies, it said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Washington United States All From

Recent Stories

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

3 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

4 minutes ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

34 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

49 minutes ago

Sunday Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia

49 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic st ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.