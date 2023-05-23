UrduPoint.com

Driver Charged With Threatening To Kill Biden After Crashing Near White House - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The driver of a truck who crashed into a security barrier in Lafayette Square near the White House has been charged with multiple counts, including threatening to kill or harm a president, vice president or family member, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing the US Park Police.

The man was arrested. He was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, destruction of Federal property and trespassing, the report said.

The incident happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Monday (2:00 GMT on Tuesday). Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver.

The driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square, US Secret Service Communications Chief Anthony Guglielmi said on Monday.

Among the items that appear to have been found in the truck are a flag of what appears to be a swastika, a black backpack and a roll of duct tape, CNN reported.



