UrduPoint.com

Driver Dead, 8 People Injured In China After High-Speed Passenger Train Derails - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Driver Dead, 8 People Injured in China After High-Speed Passenger Train Derails - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) A high-speed train derailed in the southwestern Chinese province of Guizhou, leaving a train driver dead and 8 other people injured, Chinese media reported on Saturday.

The D2809 passenger train was en route from Guiyang to Guangzhou when it got hit by a mudslide at around 10:30 local time (02:30 GMT) as it was approaching the Rongjiang Railway Station, according to the China Central Television (CCTV).

As a result, the 8th and 7th train cars reportedly derailed, injuring one driver, one conductor and seven passengers, the preliminary data showed.

The remaining 136 passengers were safely evacuated, with those injured sent to the hospital in Rongjiang County. The train driver died on the way, the CCTV said.

At present, emergency services are continuing rescue operations at the scene. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead China Driver Died Guiyang Guangzhou Media TV From

Recent Stories

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

3 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

27 minutes ago
 Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

1 hour ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

2 hours ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns millions of rupees ..

Fire at Children hospital turns millions of rupees medicine into ashes

2 hours ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.