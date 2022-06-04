Driver Dead, 8 People Injured in China After High-Speed Passenger Train Derails - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) A high-speed train derailed in the southwestern Chinese province of Guizhou, leaving a train driver dead and 8 other people injured, Chinese media reported on Saturday.

The D2809 passenger train was en route from Guiyang to Guangzhou when it got hit by a mudslide at around 10:30 local time (02:30 GMT) as it was approaching the Rongjiang Railway Station, according to the China Central Television (CCTV).

As a result, the 8th and 7th train cars reportedly derailed, injuring one driver, one conductor and seven passengers, the preliminary data showed.

The remaining 136 passengers were safely evacuated, with those injured sent to the hospital in Rongjiang County. The train driver died on the way, the CCTV said.

At present, emergency services are continuing rescue operations at the scene. The cause of the accident is under investigation.