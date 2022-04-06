UrduPoint.com

Driver Deliberately Crashed Car Into Russian Embassy's Fence - Romanian Gendarmerie

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 07:00 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) A driver who crashed his car into the fence of the Russian embassy in Bucharest did it on purpose, and died after he set himself on fire, the Romanian Gendarrmerie said on Wednesday.

"At around 06:00 (03:00 GMT), a car deliberately and without permission entered the security zone established around the embassy.

On the way, the car crashed into a pedestrian fence and continued towards the entrance gate, but did not pass through it. The gendarmes of the protection and security service of the diplomatic mission intervened promptly and tried to pull the driver out of the car, after which he set himself on fire," the gendarmerie wrote on their social media page.

