MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) A driver, who crashed into a pedestrian area in the German city of Trier, did so in a fit of rage, city executive Wolfram Leibe said.

Leibe said earlier on Tuesday that two people were dead in the accident and up to 15 were injured.

"The driver was running amok," the city executive said, as aired by the SWR broadcaster.

The driver was a German citizen, aged 51, N24 broadcaster reported citing police. His motives are unknown.