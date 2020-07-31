UrduPoint.com
Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Driver Involved in Deadly Accident in Crimea Had No Permit to Carry Passengers - Minister

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The driver of the minibus involved in the deadly road accident in Russia's Crimea had no documents authorizing him to carry passengers, regional Transport Minister Sergey Karpov told Sputnik on Friday.

Nine people were killed and nine others injured in the road accident.

According to the preliminary information, the driver of the minibus, which was en route from Krasnodar to Sevastopol, fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a truck.

"He had no documents authorizing passenger transportation ... We see this as illegal transportation," Karpov said.

Two criminal cases were opened after the road accident: on provision of services that do not meet safety standards and on violation of road traffic and vehicle operation regulations, resulting in the death of two or more people.

