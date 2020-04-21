A Myanmar government health worker was injured and his driver killed when their United Nations-marked vehicle was ambushed as they were carrying COVID-19 test samples in conflict-ridden Rakhine state, the UN said Tuesday

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A Myanmar government health worker was injured and his driver killed when their United Nations-marked vehicle was ambushed as they were carrying COVID-19 test samples in conflict-ridden Rakhine state, the UN said Tuesday.

Both the military and insurgents blamed each other for the attack, which happened early Monday evening at a bridge near the town of Minbya.

The pair had been in a UN vehicle carrying COVID-19 surveillance samples,the organisation said, adding it was "deeply saddened" to confirm the death of driverPyae Sone Win Maung, who worked for the World Health Organization (WHO).