Driver of Truck That Rammed Into Crowd of Protesters in Minneapolis Arrested - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Police have arrested the driver of a truck that rammed into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis on Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MnDPS) said.

"Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators. The truck driver was injured & taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is under arrest. It doesn't appear any protesters were hit by the truck," MnDPS said on its official Twitter page on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, local media released video footage showing a truck driving into a crowd of protesters gathered in the street. The protesters scattered and after the truck stopped, people surrounded it and tried to get inside the cab.

Peaceful protests continued in Minneapolis on Sunday, a day after the National Guard used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators protesting against racial discrimination in connection with the death of George Floyd.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Saturday that he was fully mobilizing the state's National Guard in response to the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, who died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis white police officer, pinned unarmed Floyd to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes on Monday. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A total of four police officers have been fired in connection with the incident.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced on Friday that a curfew was being imposed in the city and would last through the weekend. The curfew was later extended until Monday morning.