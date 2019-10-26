Driver of Truck With 39 Bodies Charged With Manslaughter, Human Trafficking - Essex Police

(@FahadShabbir)

Maurice Robinson, the driver of the truck where 39 dead people had been found, was charged with manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people and assist unlawful immigration as well as money laundering, the Essex Police said in a statement on Saturday

The container with the 39 bodies was recovered in the Waterglade Industrial Park early on Wednesday. The list of the victims includes citizens of China and Vietnam. Five people, including the truck driver, were arrested following the incident.

"The Crown Prosecution service has authorised Essex Police to charge a man in connection with the investigating the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found in Grays on Wednesday.

Maurice Robinson, 25, of Laurel Drive, Craigavon, Northern Ireland was arrested shortly after the discovery was made at the Waterglade Retail Park. He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday 28 October charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering," the statement said.