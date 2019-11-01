Driver of Truck With 39 Bodies to Be Extradited to UK to Face Charges - Essex Police

Eamonn Harrison, the driver of a lorry trailer that was found to contain 39 dead bodies, will be extradited from Ireland to the United Kingdom to face charges of 39 offenses of manslaughter, as well as human trafficking and immigration offenses, the Essex Police said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Eamonn Harrison, the driver of a lorry trailer that was found to contain 39 dead bodies, will be extradited from Ireland to the United Kingdom to face charges of 39 offenses of manslaughter, as well as human trafficking and immigration offenses, the Essex Police said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in a day, the driver appeared before court in Dublin after being detained on a European arrest warrant.

According to the statement, the Essex Police have now started extradition proceedings to bring Harrison to the UK.

Detectives also urged Ronan and Christopher Hughes to hand themselves in to police in Northern Ireland to assist the police as they were wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking in connection with the deaths of 39 people, whose bodies were found in a truck in Grays last week.

"Finding Ronan and Christopher Hughes is crucial to our investigation and the sooner we can make this happen, the sooner we can get on with our enquires and bring those responsible for these tragic deaths to justice," Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten said, as quoted by the statement.

The container with the 39 bodies, 38 of which were adults and one was a teenager, was discovered in the Waterglade Industrial Park on October 23. The list of the victims included citizens of China and Vietnam. Five people, including the truck driver, were arrested following the incident.