UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Driver Of Truck With 39 Bodies To Be Extradited To UK To Face Charges - Essex Police

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 09:55 PM

Driver of Truck With 39 Bodies to Be Extradited to UK to Face Charges - Essex Police

Eamonn Harrison, the driver of a lorry trailer that was found to contain 39 dead bodies, will be extradited from Ireland to the United Kingdom to face charges of 39 offenses of manslaughter, as well as human trafficking and immigration offenses, the Essex Police said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Eamonn Harrison, the driver of a lorry trailer that was found to contain 39 dead bodies, will be extradited from Ireland to the United Kingdom to face charges of 39 offenses of manslaughter, as well as human trafficking and immigration offenses, the Essex Police said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in a day, the driver appeared before court in Dublin after being detained on a European arrest warrant.

According to the statement, the Essex Police have now started extradition proceedings to bring Harrison to the UK.

Detectives also urged Ronan and Christopher Hughes to hand themselves in to police in Northern Ireland to assist the police as they were wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking in connection with the deaths of 39 people, whose bodies were found in a truck in Grays last week.

"Finding Ronan and Christopher Hughes is crucial to our investigation and the sooner we can make this happen, the sooner we can get on with our enquires and bring those responsible for these tragic deaths to justice," Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten said, as quoted by the statement.

The container with the 39 bodies, 38 of which were adults and one was a teenager, was discovered in the Waterglade Industrial Park on October 23. The list of the victims included citizens of China and Vietnam. Five people, including the truck driver, were arrested following the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Police China Driver Dublin Hughes Ireland United Kingdom Vietnam October From Court

Recent Stories

Thousands turn out to meet international star Stev ..

13 minutes ago

US S&P 500 Stock Index Soars to Record High After ..

3 minutes ago

Kudlow Says No Legal, Impeachable Problem Exists W ..

3 minutes ago

UK foreign secy condoles deaths in Tezgam fire

23 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

23 minutes ago

Punjab govt bans use of Sheesha/Hookah for 2 month ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.