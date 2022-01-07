UrduPoint.com

Driver Of TV Crew Killed During Shootout In Kazakhstan's Almaty - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Driver of TV Crew Killed During Shootout in Kazakhstan's Almaty - Reports

A driver of a camera crew of the Almaty broadcaster was killed in a shootout near the presidential residence in the Kazakh city of Almaty, media reported on Thursday

A driver of a camera crew of the Almaty broadcaster was killed in a shootout near the presidential residence in the Kazakh city of Almaty, media reported on Thursday.

In the clashes between the rioters and the Kazakh security forces near the president's residence earlier in the day a driver working for the Almaty broadcaster was killed and one reporter was injured, according to MIR24.

