Driver Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter Of 39 Migrants Found Dead In Refrigerator Truck In UK

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:08 PM

Driver Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter of 39 Migrants Found Dead in Refrigerator Truck in UK

Driver Maurice Robinson admitted on Wednesday to the manslaughter of 39 migrants who had frozen to death in his refrigerator truck in the UK county of Essex

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Driver Maurice Robinson admitted on Wednesday to the manslaughter of 39 migrants who had frozen to death in his refrigerator truck in the UK county of Essex.

The hearings in the case have been ongoing since November. This time, the 25-year-old from Northern Ireland and four other co-defendants took part in the hearing via a video link.

Robinson pleaded guilty to all counts of manslaughter but denied a charge of transferring criminal property. It came after he pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property.

The refrigerator truck carrying 39 Vietnamese migrants who had frozen to death was found in an industrial park in Essex county in October. A total of five people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Three of them have been released on bail.

