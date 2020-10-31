UrduPoint.com
Driver Rams Car Into One Of Main Gates Of Grand Holy Mosque In Mecca

Sat 31st October 2020

Driver rams car into one of main gates of Grand Holy Mosque in Mecca  

The video of the car getting out of control, plowing plastic barricades and ramming into an outer door of Grand Holy Mosque in Mecca has gone viral. The security officers have arrested the driver and shifted him to public prosecutor for interrogation.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2020) A driver rammed his car into an outer gate of Holy Mosque in Mecca, the local media reported on Saturday.

However, no casuality was reported due to the accident.

The video of the accident showing a car getting out of control and ramming into one of the gates of the holy mosque went viral on social media.

The plowed through plastic barricades in the outer courtyard of the mosque before hitting with an outer door of the Grand Holy Mosque. The secuirty deputed outside reached within seconds and many people who were present there also gathered and started pushing the vehicle away from the mosque complex.

The security arrested the driver and shifted him to public prosecutor for questioning.

The grand holy mosque was reoponed for larger gathering last week and the Saudi authoriites also allowed foreign to perform Umrah.

