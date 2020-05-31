Drivers Block Checkpoint on Ukraine-Hungary Border - Guard

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Drivers have blocked traffic through the Tisza checkpoint on the border between Ukraine and Hungary, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said on Sunday.

According to media reports, drivers were angered by waiting lines at the customs that started to request them to declare packages and goods that they previously did not require declaration.

"Since the morning of May 31, drivers make it impossible for cars to enter and exit through the checkpoint. Their actions are sometimes provocative, as they are trying to put pressure on the control services. To prevent provocations and violation of the regime at the checkpoint, additional forces of the State Border Service of Ukraine were involved," the service said in a statement.

In connection with the situation, traffic through the checkpoint is temporarily suspended, the statement added.