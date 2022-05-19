UrduPoint.com

Drivers' Protests In Bulgaria Lead To Traffic Blockage - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Drivers' Protests in Bulgaria Lead to Traffic Blockage - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Transportation companies' drivers staged protests across Bulgaria on Wednesday, leading to traffic blockades on some highways, Bulgaria's Novinite news agency.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that public transport workers and truck drivers in the Bulgarian capital city of Sofia held protests demanding higher wages and lower gasoline prices, blocking three roads in the capital city.

"We expect to continue the constructive dialogue (with the Bulgarian authorities), we expect to achieve the necessary results and by then we will protest, we will defend our positions," Magdalena Miltenova, the president of the Confederation of Bus Carriers, told the newspaper.

According to the news outlet, the drivers were demanding to reduce the excise tax on fuel and to ban introduction of new tolls.

The truck drivers kept their promise not to block traffic on key highways of the country, the media added.

The protesters gave the government time until Sunday to meet their demands and if that does not happen, traffic on important roads in southwestern Bulgaria will be blocked on Monday, the newspaper added.

Since late February, the cost of fuel and gas on the European market has been showing strong volatility against the backdrop of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. In early March, fears of a possible Russian energy embargo in Europe drove fuel prices beyond historical highs.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Russia Europe Traffic Magdalena Sofia Bulgaria February March Gas Sunday Market Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine V ..

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine Vehicles From 2030

1 hour ago
 US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland ..

US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland's NATO Accession - Sullivan

1 hour ago
 US Prepared for Potential DPRK Missile, Nuke Test ..

US Prepared for Potential DPRK Missile, Nuke Test During Biden Trip to Asia - Su ..

2 hours ago
 PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooper ..

PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooperative ties

2 hours ago
 Swiss Government Approves Creating Gas Reserve for ..

Swiss Government Approves Creating Gas Reserve for Winter

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN ..

Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN 'Living Indus Initiative'

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.