Driving Ban Continues in Buffalo, New York After Severe Winter Storm - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) A driving ban remains in effect in Buffalo, New York, after the severe winter storm there, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Tuesday.

"We are in an ongoing State of Emergency and a driving ban remains for the City of Buffalo. You can absolutely go out and walk to check on neighbors, go to open stores, etc. But do not drive," Poloncarz said via Twitter.

The Erie County Emergency Services is coordinating to ensure its crews have sufficient amounts of fuel, Poloncarz said.

Officials are also working to ensure grocery stores are stocked with products and there have not been reports of supply issues, Poloncarz added.

Much of the United States has been experiencing severe winter weather over the past several days, including sub-zero temperatures and significant snowfall. At least 57 people have died nationwide from the weather conditions, according to US media reports.

In Buffalo, a number of people were arrested for looting stores amid the winter storm. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown called the alleged looters "the lowest of the low."