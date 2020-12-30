Drone Attack Kills 6 Civilians in Western Afghanistan - Taliban

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Six civilians have died and three children wounded in a drone attack in Afghanistan's western province of Farah, the Taliban said on Wednesday.

According to the movement, drones attacked a house of a local resident in the Bala Baluk district, who was hosting his relative, who had recently been released from prison.

"The drone strike martyred the said prisoner along with 5 family members and wounded three other children, destroying two vehicles and demolishing the compound," the Taliban said in a statement.

The statement mentioned that former inmates sometimes rejoin the ranks of fighters after such attacks.

"The Islamic Emirate [the Taliban's self-designation] strongly condemns the brutal bombing of civilians and homes, calling it a major war crime, and calling on international legal and humanitarian agencies to condemn such crimes and play their part in preventing them," the statement concluded.

The Afghan government and Taliban militants continue fighting each other despite the intra-Afghan talks currently ongoing in Qatar's capital of Doha.