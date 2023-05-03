Drone Attack on Kremlin Negatively Affects Prospects of Russia-Ukraine Peace - Holy See

The drone attack on the Kremlin is negatively affecting the prospects for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Kiev attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the Russian President with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Tuesday night.

"I think so," Parolin said, commenting on a relevant question.

The official added that any military actions aimed at increasing hostility do not bring peace any closer.