Drone Attack On Kremlin Put Ukraine Among Countries Sponsoring Terrorism - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Drone Attack on Kremlin Put Ukraine Among Countries Sponsoring Terrorism - Peskov

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The drone attack on the Kremlin in early May is an attempted terrorist act, thereby Ukraine has put itself among states sponsors of terrorism, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that early on May 3, Ukraine attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin with two drones, but they were disabled. There were no casualties or damage. Peskov later told Sputnik that Putin was not in the Kremlin at that moment. Russia's Investigative Committee initiated a case over a terrorist attack "in connection with an attempt by the Kiev regime to strike" the Kremlin with drones.

"We really saw that an attempt was made to attack the Moscow Kremlin with two drones. The residence of the President of the Russian Federation is here, and we can actually consider this attack as an attempted terrorist attack on the head of the Russian state. This is very alarming and unacceptable," Peskov said in an interview with the ATV channel from Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"We believe that in this way Ukraine actually placed itself among states-sponsors of terrorism, not even in the legal sense, but in fact," he said.

