Drone Attack On Kremlin Shows Ukrainian Nationalists Prefer Terrorist Acts - Bastrykin

Published May 06, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The attempted attack on the Kremlin confirms that terrorist acts are a typical style of Ukrainian nationalists, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the fact of terrorism after the drone attack on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This incident is yet another confirmation that carrying out terrorist attacks is a typical style of Ukrainian nationalists. The fact that this (drone attack) was carried out on the eve of the national holiday of Victory Day is especially cynical," Bastrykin told Sputnik.

On Tuesday night, two drones attempted to attack the Kremlin in what Russia has claimed was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Putin. The drones were intercepted and destroyed. Ukraine has denied involvement, alleging the attack was staged. There were no casualties and no material damage as a result of the incident.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday that the Kremlin administration decided not to hold the traditional reception in the Kremlin on the occasion of Victory Day on May 9.

