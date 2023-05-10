UrduPoint.com

Drone Attack On Military Object Repelled In Russia's Voronezh Region - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Drone Attack on Military Object Repelled in Russia's Voronezh Region - Governor

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles tried to attack a military facility in Russia's Voronezh region, following response measures, one deviated from the course and fell and the second one was destroyed, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Wednesday.

"Early this morning, an attack attempt by two enemy UAVs was thwarted at a Voronezh military facility. As a result of measures, one of them deviated from the course and fell, the second was destroyed by fire," Gusev wrote on Telegram.

