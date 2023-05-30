UrduPoint.com

Drone Attack On Moscow Is Kiev's Response To Russian Strikes On Sunday - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Drone Attack on Moscow is Kiev's Response to Russian Strikes on Sunday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Tuesday drone attack on Moscow was Kiev's response to Russia's successful strikes on one of the Ukrainian decision-making centers on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It is clear that we are talking about the response of the Kiev regime to our very effective strikes on the center, one of the decision-making centers.

This strike took place on Sunday," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that it is "necessary to understand" that the drone attack was carried out by the Kiev regime.

"This once again confirms the need to continue this special military operation and achieve the set goals," Peskov said.

