Drone Attack On Russia's Hmeimim Airbase In Syria Fails - Reconciliation Center

Tue 24th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

Drone Attack on Russia's Hmeimim Airbase in Syria Fails - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Militants attempted to attack Hmeimim, a Russian airbase in Syria, with drones, two such devices were destroyed, nobody was injured, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing.

"On December 22, 2019, when it became dark, militants belonging to illegal groupings attempted to attack Russia's airbase Hmeimim with unmanned aerial vehicles," Borenkov said.

Two drones that were directed toward the base from southeast were destroyed.

The airbase has not experienced any damage and is functioning as usual.

