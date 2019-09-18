UrduPoint.com
Drone Attack On Saudi Aramco Triggered Fire At 13 Points Across Its Facilities - CEO

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:30 AM

Drone Attack on Saudi Aramco Triggered Fire at 13 Points Across Its Facilities - CEO

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The drone attack on Saudi Arabia's national oil company Aramco had triggered fire in a total of 13 localities across its compounds, but the blaze was contained in mere seven hours, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Saudi Aramco had to close two its compounds, the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, after they were hit by drones and then caught fire. As a result, the Saudi oil production level almost halved, which triggered a surge of oil prices worldwide.

"The attacks triggered fire in 13 localities across Saudi Aramco facilities," Nasser said.

According to the oil giant's CEO, it took only seven hours to contain the fire and at the moment 2 million barrels of oil per day are already sourced at the Abqaiq facility.

"There is no other company in the world like Aramco to handle the consequences of such an attack in such short time," Nasser said.

He added that the estimation of damage is still underway.

While the perpetrators of the attack remain unknown and the investigation into the incident is underway, the responsibility was already claimed by the military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, The United States, in the meantime, has put the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted the accusation.

