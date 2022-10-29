UrduPoint.com

Drone Attack On Sevastopol Plotted By UK Specialists - Russian Ministry

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Drone Attack on Sevastopol Plotted by UK Specialists - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The preparation of the morning drone attack on Sevastopol was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists in the city of Ochakov, the Russian defense ministry said on Saturday.

"The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd special center for maritime operations were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists located in the city of Ochakov, Mykolaiv region of Ukraine," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the attack involved 16 air and sea drones.

"Nine unmanned aerial vehicles and seven autonomous maritime unmanned vehicles were involved in the attack. As a result of the operational measures, all air targets were destroyed by the ships of the Black Sea Fleet," the ministry noted.

The Russian naval minesweeper of the Black Sea Fleet received minor damage as a result of the attack, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Vehicles United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison ..

Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison of Guantanamo Bay, reunites wi ..

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

19 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in ..

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in Islamabad

54 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

1 hour ago
 LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

2 hours ago
 Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expan ..

Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expansion: Masood Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.