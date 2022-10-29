Drone Attack on Sevastopol Plotted by UK Specialists - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The preparation of the morning drone attack on Sevastopol was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists in the city of Ochakov, the Russian defense ministry said on Saturday.

"The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd special center for maritime operations were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists located in the city of Ochakov, Mykolaiv region of Ukraine," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the attack involved 16 air and sea drones.

"Nine unmanned aerial vehicles and seven autonomous maritime unmanned vehicles were involved in the attack. As a result of the operational measures, all air targets were destroyed by the ships of the Black Sea Fleet," the ministry noted.

The Russian naval minesweeper of the Black Sea Fleet received minor damage as a result of the attack, the ministry added.