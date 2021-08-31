UrduPoint.com

Drone Attack On Southern Saudi Airport Wounds 8: Coalition

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:46 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :A drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport wounded eight people on Tuesday .

Following an earlier reported attack, "a second drone attempting to attack Abha International Airport was intercepted and shot down", the coalition said in a statement carried by the kingdom's official Al-Ekhbariya television channel.

"Eight people were wounded and a civilian aircraft was damaged, according to initial information," it added.

