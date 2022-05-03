UrduPoint.com

Drone Attack Prevented In Transnistria's Maiac Village - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2022 | 07:20 PM

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) A terrorist attack involving usage of a drone was prevented in the Maiac village of self-proclaimed Transnistria on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said.

"After the antenna explosions that occurred last week, the television and radio center was under heavy guard.

On the night of May 3, while patrolling the territory of the Grigoriopol transmitter, border guards found a drone. The drone was neutralized," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel, adding that explosives were attacked to the drone.

The experts believe that the drone "was launched from the Ukrainian side," the ministry said.

