Drone Attack Repelled in Crimea on Saturday Morning - Republic Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) A drone attack against the Republic of Crimea was repelled on Saturday morning, the head of the republic, Sergey Aksyonov, said.

"At the same time with the drone attack against Sevastopol in the morning, one UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was shot down by air defense, and another was suppressed by EW (electronic warfare) forces in the sky over the Republic of Crimea.

There are no victims or destruction," the Russian official said on social media.

The head of the republic urged all residents to stay calm.

"Trust only verified sources of information," he added.

Earlier in the day, four fuel tanks were damaged at an oil terminal in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol by two drones.