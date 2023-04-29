UrduPoint.com

Drone Attack Repelled In Crimea On Saturday Morning - Republic Head

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Drone Attack Repelled in Crimea on Saturday Morning - Republic Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) A drone attack against the Republic of Crimea was repelled on Saturday morning, the head of the republic, Sergey Aksyonov, said.

"At the same time with the drone attack against Sevastopol in the morning, one UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was shot down by air defense, and another was suppressed by EW (electronic warfare) forces in the sky over the Republic of Crimea.

There are no victims or destruction," the Russian official said on social media.

The head of the republic urged all residents to stay calm.

"Trust only verified sources of information," he added.

Earlier in the day, four fuel tanks were damaged at an oil terminal in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol by two drones.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Russia Social Media Oil Vehicle Same All

Recent Stories

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP A ..

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP AF Camera Available in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most ..

DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most prominent global practices in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Tashkent International ..

UAE participates in second Tashkent International Investment Forum in Uzbekistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th April 2023

7 hours ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling kn ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling knives, bows and arrows

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.