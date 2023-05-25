UrduPoint.com

Drone Attack Repelled In Russia's Sevastopol - Governor

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 08:20 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) A drone attack was repelled by the Navy and electronic warfare equipment in the Russian port city of Sevastopol in Crimea overnight, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"Early in the morning, our military repelled another drone attack on Sevastopol.

The Black Sea Fleet forces shot down two UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) near (the urban-type settlement of) Kacha with small arms, and several more drones were jammed and grounded by electronic warfare equipment," Razvozhayev said on Telegram on Thursday morning.

He said there was no material damage in the city, adding that all services were continuing to monitor the situation.

