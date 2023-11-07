Drone attack targets US-led coalition in Iraq

Three drones on Tuesday targeted a military base at Arbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan that plays host to troops from the US-led coalition, local officials said

Arbil, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Three drones on Tuesday targeted a military base at Arbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan that plays host to troops from the US-led coalition, local officials said.

On Tuesday morning, "at two different points, three drones attacked the international coalition", the anti-terrorism service of the autonomous region of Kurdistan said in a statement.

In the first attack "on the military base at Arbil airport, two drones were shot down", the service said.

Subsequently, a third drone crashed to the ground without exploding, it said.

An official in the US Department of Defense told AFP under condition of anonymity that the attack had led to "no casualties or damage to infrastructure, according to the latest reporting".