Open Menu

Drone Attack Targets US-led Coalition In Iraq

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Drone attack targets US-led coalition in Iraq

Three drones on Tuesday targeted a military base at Arbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan that plays host to troops from the US-led coalition, local officials said

Arbil, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Three drones on Tuesday targeted a military base at Arbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan that plays host to troops from the US-led coalition, local officials said.

On Tuesday morning, "at two different points, three drones attacked the international coalition", the anti-terrorism service of the autonomous region of Kurdistan said in a statement.

In the first attack "on the military base at Arbil airport, two drones were shot down", the service said.

Subsequently, a third drone crashed to the ground without exploding, it said.

An official in the US Department of Defense told AFP under condition of anonymity that the attack had led to "no casualties or damage to infrastructure, according to the latest reporting".

Related Topics

Drone Attack From Airport

Recent Stories

Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hass ..

Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider was buried with full ..

9 minutes ago
 PPP only driving force to guide country towards ma ..

PPP only driving force to guide country towards matchless progress: Gilani

1 minute ago
 Seminar,walk held at IUB in connection with World ..

Seminar,walk held at IUB in connection with World Polio Day

2 minutes ago
 NIH confirms six new Corona cases in last week

NIH confirms six new Corona cases in last week

2 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 1.16b from 36,191 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 1.16b from 36,191 defaulters in 55 days

2 minutes ago
 NDMA advisory underscores high-risk areas due to d ..

NDMA advisory underscores high-risk areas due to deteriorating air quality amid ..

2 minutes ago
Rs.444.7m fine imposed on 3569 power pilferers in ..

Rs.444.7m fine imposed on 3569 power pilferers in 60 days

7 minutes ago
 Livestock dept initiates anti-ticks spray to count ..

Livestock dept initiates anti-ticks spray to counter congo virus threat

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Tajikistan FIFA qualifier tickets up for ..

Pakistan-Tajikistan FIFA qualifier tickets up for grabs

7 minutes ago
 SU implements 30 percent passing score for bachelo ..

SU implements 30 percent passing score for bachelor's degree admission

1 minute ago
 CM Baqar expresses displeasure with DCs over failu ..

CM Baqar expresses displeasure with DCs over failure in price control

1 minute ago
 Zardari visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Kh ..

Zardari visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bux

1 minute ago

More Stories From World