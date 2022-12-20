UrduPoint.com

Drone Attacks Energy Facility In Russia's Bryansk Region Near Ukrainian Border - Governor Alexander Bogomaz

Published December 20, 2022

An unmanned aerial vehicle has attacked power lines in Russia's Bryansk Region near the border with Ukraine and partly destroyed an administration building and a vehicle, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) An unmanned aerial vehicle has attacked power lines in Russia's Bryansk Region near the border with Ukraine and partly destroyed an administration building and a vehicle, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday.

"The drone's attack on the power lines in the Trubchevsky district has partly destroyed the administrative building and a vehicle. There are no victims," Bogomaz said on Telegram.

The statement also said that the security services were operating on the site.

