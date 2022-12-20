- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 09:06 PM
An unmanned aerial vehicle has attacked power lines in Russia's Bryansk Region near the border with Ukraine and partly destroyed an administration building and a vehicle, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday.
"The drone's attack on the power lines in the Trubchevsky district has partly destroyed the administrative building and a vehicle. There are no victims," Bogomaz said on Telegram.
The statement also said that the security services were operating on the site.