Open Menu

Drone Attacks Kill At Least Six On Mali-Algeria Border

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Drone attacks kill at least six on Mali-Algeria border

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Drone attacks killed at least six civilians Tuesday in a northern Mali town where the military and its Russian allies recently suffered heavy losses fighting separatist rebels, local officials and separatists told AFP.

The Malian army said Tuesday that it had launched an aerial attack in coordination with Burkina Faso's military at Tinzaouatene near the Algerian border.

The army said the attack had been carried out under the collective defence mechanism of the recently-formed Confederation of Sahel States, which unites the military regimes of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

"The drones killed at least six civilians Tuesday -- among them Sudanese, Nigeriens and Chadians," a local official said after the attack.

Another official accused armed forces and the Russian fighters of killing 10 people in the attack.

Separatist spokesman Mohamed Elmaouloud, told AFP that "drone fire from the Malian army accompanied by Wagner (Russian fighters) targeted civilian gold miners working in a mine near the Algerian border".

He added there had been "dozens of deaths, mainly Nigerien Hausa and Chadians".

A Malian source told AFP that "the drones targeted and hit a pick-up transporting terrorists and their weapons", without giving further details.

The Malian army and Wagner acknowledged a serious setback in the region on Saturday, taking heavy losses in fighting against separatist rebels and jihadists.

The Malian army on Monday said it had suffered a "large number" of deaths, in a rare admission.

The CSP-DPA alliance, a mainly Tuareg separatist coalition, claimed a major victory over the army and its Russian allies at the weekend following three days of intense combat around Tinzaouatene.

The Al-Qaeda-linked group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM) also claimed it had attacked an army convoy and Wagner mercenaries just south of Tinzaouatene.

JNIM said it killed 50 Russians and 10 Malians, though AFP could not verify the claims.

The Wagner group on Monday likewise admitted severe losses, including a commander.

The West African nation's military leaders, who seized power in a 2020 coup, have made it a priority to retake all of the country from separatists and jihadist forces.

At the same time, the junta has broken off its military alliance with former colonial power France and turned to Russia for support.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Army Russia France Mali Same Alliance Burkina Faso Niger Border 2020 Gold All From

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

5 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

5 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

5 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

5 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

5 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

5 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

5 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

5 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

5 hours ago

More Stories From World