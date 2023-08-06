Drone Attempting to Infiltrate Moscow Destroyed by Air Defense - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attempted to infiltrate Moscow on Sunday at around 11:00 local time (08:00 GMT) and was destroyed on the approach, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"Today at around 11:00 there was an attempt by a drone to break through to Moscow. It was destroyed on approach by air defense forces. The military did a good job," the mayor wrote on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, Moscow's Vnukovo airport told Sputnik that it had introduced restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures and diverted some flights to other airports in the city from 10:26 local time for security reasons.

However, the restrictions were lifted at 11:55 local time.

On July 30, drones hit the facades of two office towers in the Moscow-City business center, causing minor damage, with no injuries reported. On August 1, several drones once again attacked the center, with one hitting a tower and damaging its facade, while others were shot down by air defense on their way to the Russian capital, Sobyanin said.