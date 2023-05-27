Drone Boats Used in Attack on Russian Ship Ivan Khurs Launched With US Support - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The unmanned boats used in Ukraine's failed attack on the ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Ivan Khurs" were launched from a naval operations center in Ochakiv opened with US support in 2018, an informed source told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had unsuccessfully tried to attack the Ivan Khurs, which ensured the safety of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, using unmanned boats. All of the boats were destroyed by the Russian military 140 kilometers (87 miles) northeast of the Bosphorus Strait.

"These devices were launched from the naval operations center, opened with the participation of the United States in Ochakov back in 2018. They were controlled using built-in Starlink satellite internet modules received by Kiev from the United States," an informed source told Sputnik.

The source added that target designation for these drone boats was provided by American reconnaissance equipment.