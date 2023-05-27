UrduPoint.com

Drone Boats Used In Attack On Russian Ship Ivan Khurs Launched With US Support - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Drone Boats Used in Attack on Russian Ship Ivan Khurs Launched With US Support - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The unmanned boats used in Ukraine's failed attack on the ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Ivan Khurs" were launched from a naval operations center in Ochakiv opened with US support in 2018, an informed source told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had unsuccessfully tried to attack the Ivan Khurs, which ensured the safety of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, using unmanned boats. All of the boats were destroyed by the Russian military 140 kilometers (87 miles) northeast of the Bosphorus Strait.

"These devices were launched from the naval operations center, opened with the participation of the United States in Ochakov back in 2018. They were controlled using built-in Starlink satellite internet modules received by Kiev from the United States," an informed source told Sputnik.

The source added that target designation for these drone boats was provided by American reconnaissance equipment.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Internet Ukraine Russia Kiev United States Gas 2018 All From

Recent Stories

UAE qualify for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

UAE qualify for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

6 hours ago
 National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting ..

National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR

8 hours ago
 Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most ..

Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most parts of Hyderabad

8 hours ago
 Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile pho ..

Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile phones

8 hours ago
 UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civ ..

UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civic space

8 hours ago
 Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents maste ..

Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents mastermind

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.