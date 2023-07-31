Open Menu

Drone Crashes In Russia's Rostov Region - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 03:20 AM

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) ON-DON, Russia, July 31 (Sputnik) - An unmanned aerial vehicle has crashed in the Neklinovsky District of Russia's Rostov Region; nobody was injured, local authorities inform.

Rostov regional Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram on Sunday that a drone crashed in the Neklinovsky district, damaging a private house and a car.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths. The roof of the house, the car and outbuildings were damaged," the head of the local administration, Vasily Danilenko, said on Telegram later on Sunday.

Danilenko specified that the drone crashed at around 21:00 on Sunday (18:00 GMT).

The origins of the drone are under investigation.

