Drone Destroyed Near Belbek Military Airfield In Crimea - Sevastopol Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Drone Destroyed Near Belbek Military Airfield in Crimea - Sevastopol Governor

A drone was destroyed near the Belbek military airfield in Crimea on Thursday, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) A drone was destroyed near the Belbek military airfield in Crimea on Thursday, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"Another attack on Sevastopol. At about 19.00 (04:00 pm GMT), air defense forces destroyed a drone in the area of the Belbek airfield," Razvozhayev wrote in his Telegram channel.

