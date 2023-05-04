Drone Destroyed Near Belbek Military Airfield In Crimea - Sevastopol Governor
SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) A drone was destroyed near the Belbek military airfield in Crimea on Thursday, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.
"Another attack on Sevastopol. At about 19.00 (04:00 pm GMT), air defense forces destroyed a drone in the area of the Belbek airfield," Razvozhayev wrote in his Telegram channel.