Drone Downed Near Fortified Green Zone In Iraqi Capital - Reports

Published September 27, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Iraqi security forces struck down a drone that was spotted on Tuesday near the Green Zone, a heavily guarded government compound in the capital of Baghdad, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Iraqi security forces struck down a drone that was spotted on Tuesday near the Green Zone, a heavily guarded government compound in the capital of Baghdad, media reported.

"The drone was downed in the immediate vicinity of the Green Zone in central Baghdad," a security source told the Iraqi satellite channel Al Sumaria.

The US embassy inside the Green Zone sounded an alarm. The walled-off security zone also houses the UK embassy, the Iraqi parliament and the prime minister's residence as well as the international airport and a military airfield.

