Drone Exploded Near Russia's Kaluga - Governor

Published February 06, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) A drone has exploded in the air near the Russian region of Kaluga, the governor of the Kaluga Region, Vladislav Shapsha, said on Monday adding that no casualties or damage to civilian objects have been reported.

"Tonight, residents from neighborhoods on the outskirts of Kaluga heard a popping sound.

It was established that at five in the morning (02:00 GMT) in a forest near the city, a drone exploded in the air at a height of 50 meters (164 feet). There was no damage to civilian and social facilities. No casualties have been reported," Shapsha said on his Telegram channel.

Representatives of law enforcement agencies are working at the scene, he added.

